Bomb threat leads to lockdown at Navy facility that includes Walter Reed hospital

The U.S. Navy base that includes the Walter Reed Medical Center was locked down Wednesday after an anonymous bomb threat was phoned into the facility, located just outside of Washington, D.C.

Staff and visitors at the base in Bethesda, Maryland, were ordered to shelter in place, and the facility's gates were closed to non-emergency traffic, according to tweets posted by the base.

Walter Reed is a sprawling military hospital that is used by presidents of the United States and other government officials for treatment. Former President Donald Trump was hospitalized there last year when he contracted Covid-19.

"A hazard exists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. All personnel and beneficiaries are directed to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda," the hospital's Twitter account warned.