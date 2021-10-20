Democrats set to cut free community college, climate program from Biden's economic plan as they trim price tag

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) waks towards reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) in her office in the U.S. Capitol Building on September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Democrats will likely scrap free community college from their sprawling economic plan as they move to cut costs to secure votes for its passage.

During a series of meetings with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, President Joe Biden floated a $1.75 trillion to $1.9 trillion price tag for his proposal to expand the social safety net and curb climate change, a source told CNBC. As the party tries to cut back its initial $3.5 trillion plan, Democrats are set to remove a provision that would offer two free years of community college.

"It looks like that's probably going to be out," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said after meeting with the president.

Free community college is expected to join at least one other policy on the chopping block: a $150 billion program to encourage utility companies to switch to renewable energy. Democrats will likely drop the plan due to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative West Virginia Democrat who represents a coal-producing state and has a personal financial stake in the industry.

The party will also consider extending the enhanced child tax credit for one year, NBC News reported. Many Democrats had pushed to keep the policy in place for up to five years — or even make it permanent.

Asked Wednesday about reports that Democrats would cut the community college provision or scale back the child tax credit extension, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said "I don't know where that stuff even came from." The California Democrat added that cutting from the programs is "not a decision."

Democrats have a series of tricky decisions to make as they slash the proposal's cost to win support from centrist holdouts Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. The party has negotiated for weeks to try to craft what it bills as one of the most transformative domestic investments in decades.