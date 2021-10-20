Record out-of-stocks, shipping delays expected this holiday season. Here's who shoppers blame

The looming holiday season will likely exacerbate a global supply chain calamity that's already underway, as shoppers rush into stores and onto websites to secure presents for loved ones.

Experts warn shoppers can expect to find record out-of-stocks as they scan retail websites and may face prolonged shipping delays. Fortunately for retailers, customers are more likely to cast blame for late packages on delivery carriers, one survey found.

Out-of-stock messages on the internet are expected to be up 172% this holiday season compared with 2020 levels, and up 360% on a two-year basis, according to new data from Adobe Analytics. The apparel category is forecast to have the highest out-of-stock levels, Adobe said, followed by sporting goods, baby products and electronics.

"We've never seen levels like this before," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. "This is very much not the norm."

To compile its holiday expectations, Adobe tracks more than 1 trillion visits to retailers' websites in the United States and monitors over 100 million items sold online.

A separate survey by consulting firm Deloitte found about a third of consumers would point the finger at couriers and delivery companies, such as UPS or FedEx, for shipping delays and other supply chain issues. Twenty-seven percent of people told Deloitte they would fault external factors, such as weather. Only 21% say they blame retailers.