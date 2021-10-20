SpaceX expected to become more valuable than Tesla, Morgan Stanley survey finds

Starship prototype SN15 returns for a landing on May 5, 2021 after a high-altitude flight test.

Between Elon Musk's two largest companies, investors and experts have a long-term favorite.

Most "institutional investors and industry experts" surveyed by Morgan Stanley expect SpaceX to become more valuable than Tesla, and see it as a more attractive investment.

"The majority of our clients (by survey and client discussions) believe SpaceX could ultimately command a higher valuation and significance than even Tesla," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Tesla has a market value of $858 billion. SpaceX reached a valuation of $100.3 billion after a secondary share sale, CNBC reported earlier this month.

Morgan Stanley issued the survey about Musk's companies with two questions: "Which do you think is a more attractive investment from here" and "which do you think has the potential to be a more valuable company over the long term."

Out of 32 responses, 63% of those Morgan Stanley surveyed answered SpaceX to both questions.

"From our investor conversations, the sentiment on SpaceX has increased substantially along with the company's valuation in the private market," Jonas said.