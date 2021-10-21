Barclays profit gets boost from deal-making, following Wall Street's lead

Barclays reported better-than-expected third-quarter profits on Thursday, following its Wall Street rivals in receiving a significant boost from its investment banking division.

The British bank reported attributable profit of £1.45 billion for the third quarter. Analysts had expected a net income of £931.25 million, according to Refinitiv data, and the figure marks a significant increase from the £611 million reported in the same period last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.