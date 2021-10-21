Chipotle earnings crush estimates as sales jump 22%, higher menu prices offset rising costs

A customer carries a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. bag outside a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that crushed Wall Street's estimates as its menu price increases helped the chain weather higher costs.

Shares of the company rose more than 1% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $7.02 adjusted vs. $6.32 expected

Revenue: $1.95 billion vs. $1.94 billion expected

The company reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $204.4 million, or $7.18 per share, up from $80.2 million, or $2.82 per share a year earlier.

Beef and freight costs were higher, but menu price hikes offset the impact of those increased expenses. In June, the chain announced that menu prices would rise by roughly 4% to cover the cost of hiking restuarant workers' wages to an average of $15 an hour.

Excluding a tax benefit, restructing costs and other items, Chipotle earned $7.02 per share, topping the $6.32 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 21.9% to $1.95 billion, beating expectations of $1.94 billion. Same-store sales climbed 15.1%, topping StreetAccount estimates of 14%.

Digital sales increased by 8.6% after more than tripling a year ago.

At the tail end of the quarter, the chain launched smoked brisket as a limited-time menu option. Under CEO Brian Niccol, who previously led Yum Brands' Taco Bell, the company has accelerated adding new menu items through a process it calls stage-gate testing. The chain has been strategic with new releases, making many of them limited-time options to drive customer traffic to its restaurants and to keep the menu from becoming bloated.

The company opened 41 new restaurants during the quarter. Only five of those locations did not include a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru lane designated for picking up digital orders.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company is projecting same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid double-digits range. Chipotle did note several uncertainties weighing on the business, like inflation, staffing pressures and Covid-19.

Chipotle also announced its board had approved an additional $100 million in stock buybacks, bringing its total authorization to $209.8 million as of Sept. 30. The company repurchased $98.7 million in stock during the third quarter.

Read the full earnings release here.