This Dow laggard's chart is so bad, it's good, trader says

The Dow Jones Industrial Average may have hit a record this week, but some of its components still have room to catch up. One-third of the Dow is still more than 10% away from 52-week highs, with heavy hitters including Amgen, Boeing, Intel, Caterpillar and Disney among the furthest off their respective peaks. One name caught the attention of Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler. Trading somewhere in the middle of a multiyear range, Intel's stock "looks like it's so bad, it might just be good," Johnson said.

"We've made a little bit of a double bottom in here as of late, moved back above the 50-day moving average," he said. If the stock can clear its 200-day moving average it could even retest its highs, he said in an earlier note to CNBC. Johnson added that its ratio relative to the PHLX Semiconductor Index is significantly lower than its five-year average.

