Watch live: CDC panel to vote on Moderna and J&J Covid booster shots

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is meeting Thursday to discuss booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as well as whether people can mix and match the companies' shots.

The meeting comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of both vaccines, another critical step in distributing extra doses. The FDA also cleared mix-and-match vaccine doses.

The authorization would open up booster doses to the more than 15 million people who have been inoculated with J&J's shots and the more than 69 million people who have been fully immunized with Moderna's vaccine.

If the committee issues a recommendation Thursday, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off, additional shots for those vaccines could be distributed immediately to eligible people.