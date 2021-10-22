5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stock futures mixed after S&P 500's record close

2. Intel shares sink on revenue miss, outlook warning

Dow stock Intel shed 10% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue in the third quarter. The chipmaker also blamed industry-wide component shortage for its PC chip business shrinking 2%. Intel warned its gross margin and free cash flow would decline to a lower level over the next 2 to 3 years as it invests in research and development and builds new chip factories.

3. Snap shares plunge after slowdown in online ads

Social media stocks sank in the premarket, led lower by Snap's 20% plunge on a quarterly revenue miss after its advertising business was disrupted by privacy changes Apple introduced earlier this year. Snap also warned late Thursday that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages reduce the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising." Shares of Facebook and Twitter dropped 3% and 4% respectively, as investors worried about the online ad business.

4. CDC clears Moderna, J&J boosters and mix and match

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday cleared booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. Moderna was approved for elderly people and at-risk adults six months after their second shots. That's in line with Pfizer's booster authorization last month. The CDC endorsed a J&J booster for everyone 18 and older who received the initial shot at least two months ago. The agency also gave people the freedom to mix and match any of these three vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

5. Biden says corporate tax hikes unlikely in spending bill

