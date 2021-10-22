Japan stocks set for lower start; S&P 500 rises to record close

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower Friday start despite gains overnight on Wall Street that took the S&P 500 to a record closing high.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,708.58.

Australian stocks declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.19%.

Investors will continue to monitor shares of China Evergrande Group, with the debt-ridden developer inching closer to a technical default on the coupon payment of a dollar-denominated bond that was due Sept. 23. Its 30-day grace period ends this week.