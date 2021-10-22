Japan stocks set for lower start; S&P 500 rises to record close

- Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower Friday start despite gains overnight on Wall Street that took the S&P 500 to a record closing high.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,708.58.
Australian stocks declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.19%.
Investors will continue to monitor shares of China Evergrande Group, with the debt-ridden developer inching closer to a technical default on the coupon payment of a dollar-denominated bond that was due Sept. 23. Its 30-day grace period ends this week.
S&P 500 record close
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% overnight on Wall Street to a new record close of 4,549.78. The Nasdaq Composite also gained 0.62% to 15,215.70 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, slipping 6.26 points to 35,603.08.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.77 as it struggles to recover after slipping from above 94 earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.95 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 114.4 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7464 after yesterday's drop from above $0.75.