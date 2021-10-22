Edward Snowden warns weakening encryption would have dire consequences: 'Privacy is power'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden speaks live from Russia during the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal on November 4, 2019.

LONDON — Undermining encryption systems to give governments access to people's personal messages would be a "colossal mistake" with fatal consequences, former U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden has warned.

"Privacy is power," said Snowden, speaking from Russia via video link at a press conference Thursday marking the first "Global Encryption Day."

It comes as governments around the world pile pressure on tech giants like Facebook and Apple to grant authorities access to encrypted messages. Several countries are calling for so-called "backdoors" which would allow them to bypass encryption.

The U.S., European Union, Australia, Russia and China are among the jurisdictions "trying to develop means and methods for requiring weak encryption systems," Snowden claimed.

Tech firms argue that end-to-end encryption, which scrambles messages during delivery so that they can only be viewed by the intended recipient, is important for ensuring users' privacy.

But governments are concerned about the technology preventing law enforcement from investigating severe crimes like terrorism and child sexual abuse.

The use of end-to-end encryption has long been a point of contention between governments and large tech companies. Apple, for example, has frequently clashed with U.S. authorities over encryption and data privacy.

Privacy "was meant to be the individuals' power," Snowden continued. "It was meant to protect us, to shelter us from the institutional behemoths that sort of marched in the cities of our day, whether it's the modern time or the time before."

"It was an insulating layer that allowed those of us who wield very little power in society, because we are individuals, to think and act and associate freely," he added.

The former intelligence consultant in 2013 leaked classified documents to journalists describing surveillance programs run by the NSA to tap people's cell phones and internet communications. To some, he is viewed as a hero; to others, a traitor to his country.