ESG will create financial bubbles just like crypto, banking body CEO says

Financial bubbles will form as investors scramble to make deals in the sustainability space, according to Tim Adams, the president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance.

Speaking during a panel at CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum on Thursday, Adams said it was inevitable that the current drive toward ESG (environmental, social and governance) would create assets that exceeded their fundamental value.

"There's always bubbles, it's a lesson of history. Anyone who thinks we won't have it is naïve," he said.

"In times of great technological or economic transformation there's disruption, there's bubbles, we see it in the crypto markets now. We saw in the internet throughout the 1990s that all popped in March of 2000. And the weak firms were washed out and new firms rose like a phoenix. Yes, there's going to be bubbles — there's too much money chasing too few deals."

Having appropriate policies and a resilient financial system in place when the bubble pops, Adams added, would allow investment into promising firms in the space to continue.

"We are going to intermediate across the spectrum in terms of continuing to channel capital into these new technologies," he said. "Some will prove not to be viable and some will prove to be wildly viable — firms we haven't even heard of yet will be the next Amazon or Tesla."