Phoenix Suns deny owner Robert Sarver is racist, sexist ahead of possible report

Owner Robert Sarver stands with the Western Conference Championship trophy after the Suns beat the LA Clippers to win the series in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Suns beat the Clippers to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns on Friday denied allegations of racism, sexism and harassment against owner Robert Sarver, ahead of the release of a "proposed story."

"This story is completely outrageous and false," Suns CEO and President Jason Rowley said in a statement released by the team. "It doesn't represent – at all – the Robert Sarver I've worked alongside of for 15 years. He's not a racist and he's not a sexist."

The statement comes after NBA podcast host Jordan Schultz said in a tweet that a report will be released with allegations against Sarver that could "forcibly" remove him.

Sarver said in a statement Friday that he was "wholly shocked" by the allegations and vehemently denied them.

"While I can't begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened," Sarver said.

The Suns also said in a statement that the potential story makes "completely baseless claims," noting that evidence in its possession and eyewitness accounts contradict the accusations against Sarver.

"We urge everyone not to rush to judgment here," The Suns said in the statement. "Especially based on lies, innuendo, and a false narrative to attack our organization and its leadership."