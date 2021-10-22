House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wants framework for Biden's social spending plan set before Monday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer aims to strike a deal on President Joe Biden's social safety net plan before Monday as Democrats scramble to salvage their economic agenda.

"We'd like to get a framework by the end of – frankly today, but no later than the end of the weekend," the No. 2 House Democrat told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

Top Democrats have held a string of talks in recent days as they try to get centrists and progressives to sign off on a sprawling plan to invest in child care, paid leave, education, health care and climate policy. The party has to resolve disputes — over what to include in the package and how to pay for it — before it can agree to an outline.

Party leaders hoped to pass what they bill as the biggest investment in working families in decades by the end of the month. They view it as complementary to a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which House progressives have threatened to block until the chamber can vote on the larger safety-net plan.

While Democrats still have to get past multiple sticking points, party leaders have sounded hopeful about reaching a deal in the coming days. During a CNN town hall Thursday night, Biden said the talks have come down to "four or five" unspecified issues.

"I do think I'll get a deal," he said. Asked if he believes Democrats will reach an agreement before he leaves for Europe in a week, Biden said, "Sure."