Sustainable investing is no different from ‘value’ investing, says asset manager

Sustainable investing is no different from the conventional "value" investing as both focus on long-term returns, according to an asset manager.

"Value" investing is a strategy that involves picking quality companies that appear to trade below their intrinsic value, and have the potential to do well in the long term.

Incorporating ESG factors can help investors to find such companies, said Yimei Li, CEO of China Asset Management or ChinaAMC.

ESG — or environmental, social and governance — refers to a set of criteria used to measure a company's performance in areas ranging from carbon emissions, to contributions to society and staff diversity.

"I do think that investment is [about] looking for the best value in the long run. And for fundamental investors, there's nothing more important than sustainable growth," Li told CNBC on Thursday at the virtual Sustainable Future Forum.