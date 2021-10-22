Tesla shares hit all-time high

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021.

Tesla shares hit an all-time high on Friday, surging above $900 a share nearly two days after the company reported record revenue and profits in the third quarter.

The move marks the first time since January the company made an intraday record.

Tesla's strong earnings results stemmed from improved gross margins of 30.5% on its automotive business and 26.6% overall. The stock dropped under 2% in after hours trading on Wednesday.

Tesla's market cap stood at almost $900 billion shortly before 11 a.m. ET.