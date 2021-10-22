There's a link between mental health offerings and keeping workers from quitting

If there's one thing that organizations have learned throughout the pandemic, it's that the mental health and wellness of their employees is not something to be addressed one month or one week out of the year.

The nation may mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, but it's an issue that needs ongoing attention, resources, and commitment, experts say.

And with good reason. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll earlier this year found that nearly half of Americans report that the pandemic is harming their mental health. They report fear of becoming ill and anxiety over what it will be like to re-enter the workplace. For those who have already returned to the office, burnout is on the rise, with feelings of emotional exhaustion and lethargy taking hold.

Over the past year and a half, companies have stepped up. Many are offering employees a plethora of behavioral health options including access to therapists, coaching, wellness and meditation apps, mental health breaks, paid time off and flexible schedules. While these offerings can be helpful, they stop short of addressing the problem if managers are not involved with how they're working.

"It's not enough to simply offer programs," says Jimmy Etheredge, CEO of North America at professional services firm Accenture. "The onus is on leaders to lead by example to show people it's okay to be their authentic selves."

As employees recalibrate the role that work plays in their lives, they're coming to realize that the pre-pandemic definitions of success, engagement, and commitment may no longer ring true. The wave of resignations taking place is being driven in large part by workers who want more out of their lives and their jobs after experiencing the toll that Covid-19 has had.

Companies that offer employees the resources to take care of their emotional health while putting in place the guardrails that prevent burnout from happening in the first place, are the ones that are going to fare the best.