Third juror dismissed in trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after judge finds 'good cause' for leave

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- A third juror was dismissed in Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial on Friday for what the judge said was "good cause." That leaves only two alternates in a trial that's expected to last until December.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila told prosecutors and defense attorneys for Holmes that he received an email from juror No. 5 on Friday morning. The judge, along with Jeffrey Schenk, an assistant U.S. attorney, and Kevin Downey, a defense attorney for Holmes, spoke with the juror in chamber.

"The court had found good cause to excuse a juror," Davila told the courtroom upon his return. There was no explanation given for excusing the female juror.

An alternate juror was selected to join the main bench. The impaneled jury deciding the fate of Holmes consists of eight men and four women.

"The juror raised the issue on their own, so they began to believe their ability to serve as an impartial juror was compromised," said Danny Cevallos, an attorney and NBC News legal analyst, in an interview. "Apparently the court agreed with them," said Cevallos, who's been following the case but was not present in the courtroom.

Holmes' high-profile trial began in San Jose seven weeks ago. The second juror was removed two weeks ago after revealing that, due to her Buddhist beliefs, she could not in good conscious return a verdict that may send Holmes to prison. Last month, a 19-year-old juror was dismissed for financial hardships.

Losing too many jurors runs the risk of a mistrial. However, Cevallos said that, according to a federal rule, after a jury has started deliberations a judge may permit a jury of 11 to return a verdict.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to ten counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors allege Holmes and her co-conspirator, former company president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, engaged in a decade-long multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors and patients with regards to Theranos' blood-testing technology.