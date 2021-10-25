Japan stocks set to slip as investors look ahead to HSBC earnings

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a lower start on Monday as investors look ahead to more corporate earnings stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,535 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,804.85.

Stocks in Australia edged higher in Monday morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.57%.

HSBC is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in China could weigh on investor sentiment after an official warned that the outbreak could spread further, Reuters reported Sunday.