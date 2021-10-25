Democrats trim Biden's social spending plan as they rush to strike a deal this week

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before departing for Newark, New Jersey from the Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, U.S., October 25, 2021.

WASHINGTON – As President Joe Biden prepares to depart on Thursday for a week of summits in Europe, the White House and congressional Democrats are scrambling to finalize a deal on their signature domestic spending package.

If they can accomplish this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring a companion bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor for a vote before the president leaves for Rome. That bill has already been passed in the Senate and if it is approved in the House, Biden could sign it into law this week.

Asked about the domestic spending deal's timing, Biden said Monday that it would be "very positive to get it done before the trip." Biden visited New Jersey on Monday to promote the infrastructure piece of his two-part plan.

In order to satisfy key moderates in the Senate, the topline cost of the spending bill is being slashed from $3.5 trillion to between $1.5 and $2 trillion. A pivotal vote, centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is still insisting that its cost doesn't exceed $1.5 trillion.

To bring the overall price tag down, Democrats are making some hard choices. Several of Biden's campaign promises have been abandoned altogether, like providing free community college and instituting a clean electricity standard with penalties for utilities that don't comply. Other programs that were initially going to be permanent will instead expire in a year or two, such as the expanded Child Tax Credit and expanded Medicaid.

Still more plans were on a knife's edge Monday, such as a plan to expand Medicare to include hearing, vision and dental care coverage. This plan is popular with both voters and with members of Congress, but it's also expensive, projected to cost around $350 billion over a decade.

Over the weekend, Pelosi acknowledged that Democrats are considering whether to cleave off the most expensive of the three Medicare services, dental care, in order to cut the cost. "Dental is very expensive," she told CNN.