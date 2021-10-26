Japan stocks set to rise after major indexes on Wall Street close at record highs

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set to trade higher after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,810 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,800. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,600.41.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.35% in morning trade.

South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the previous quarter, data showed Tuesday. That was lower than a median 0.6% growth expected in a Reuters survey.