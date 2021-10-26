Japan stocks set to rise after major indexes on Wall Street close at record highs

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set to trade higher after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,810 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,800. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,600.41.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.35% in morning trade.
South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the previous quarter, data showed Tuesday. That was lower than a median 0.6% growth expected in a Reuters survey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sailed to record closing highs on Monday. The Dow rose 64.13 points to 35,741.15 while the S&P 500 gained 0.47% to 4,566.48. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.9% to 15,226.71.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.813 after a recent jump from below 93.6.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.69 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 114 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7489, off levels around $0.75 seen yesterday.