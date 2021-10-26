NTSB head criticizes Tesla's self-driving features, calls them 'misleading'

The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday doubled down on criticisms of Tesla's driver-assist systems following several fatal crashes in recent years, calling the company's use of "Full Self-Driving" for its latest systems "misleading."

The comments come a day after NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy sent a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the company's failure to respond to recommendations issued by the safety watchdog four years ago to limit the system's functionality and implement more stringent safeguards to monitor driver disengagement.

"It's clear that if you're marketing something as full self-driving and it is not full self-driving, and people are misusing the vehicles and the technology, but you have a design flaw and you have to prevent that misuse," Homendy said during CNBC's "Squawk Box." "And part of that is how you talk about your technology. It is not full self driving ... It's misleading."

Homendy said Tesla has not yet officially responded to the NTSB regarding its safety recommendations. She also said she has not met Musk, but she has visited Tesla's plant in California and driven in a vehicle with Autopilot, offered by Tesla.