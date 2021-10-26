A start-up says its voice recognition tech beats Google and Amazon at reducing racial bias

LONDON — A British speech recognition firm says its software performed better than that of major tech companies like Google and Amazon in understanding Black voices.

Speechmatics, which is based in Cambridge, England, said Tuesday that its system had an overall accuracy rate of 83% for African American voices.

That's higher than Microsoft (73%), Amazon (69%), Google (69%), IBM (62%) and Apple (55%), according to research published by Stanford University in 2020 which compared results from major tech companies on how accurately their speech recognition programs understood African Americans.

Systems from Amazon, IBM, Google, Microsoft and Apple made nearly twice as many errors when interpreting words spoken by African Americans than white people, according to researchers at Stanford.

Speechmatics says its system misidentified words from Black voices 17% of the time, versus 31% for Google and Amazon.

"It's critical to study and improve fairness in speech-to-text systems given the potential for disparate harm to individuals through downstream sectors ranging from healthcare to criminal justice," said Allison Koenecke, lead author of the Stanford study.