4 strategies to create and stick with a family budget

The thought of creating a budget may make you stressed. Add a spouse or partner and possibly children into the mix and you may want to go running for the hills.

Yet it doesn't have to be that way. In fact, budgeting could help eliminate some anxiety in your life — both financial and otherwise.

"Money causes a lot of stress and a lot of fighting with couples sometimes," said certified financial planner Misty Lynch, director of financial planning at Dedham, Massachusetts-based Beck Bode.

"Having a budget, even if it is not dollar for dollar … can be really helpful and eliminate some stress when either money is tight or when there is maybe some additional money coming in — to know what to do with it ahead of time."

More from Invest in You:

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans will take on debt this holiday season

How much house can you afford? Here's what you need to know

Here's the budget this millennial used to save $100,000 by age 25

Essentially, a budget keeps track of money going out of your bank account, or expenses, and money coming in.

Without one, it is hard to make financial decisions, said CFP Abbey Henderson, CEO of Concord, Massachusetts-based Abaris Financial Group.

Once you have the information, you can decide where you want to make changes.

It also helps you align your money with your personal values and priorities.