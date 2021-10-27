Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; China's September industrial profits data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade despite major indexes on Wall Street notching fresh record highs again overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.13% while the Topix index shed 0.15%. South Korea's Kospi also slipped 0.2%.

Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 rose fractionally. Australia's consumer price index for the third quarter is set to be out at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

China's industrial profits data for September is also poised to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.