CEO of major logistics firm makes a pitch to immigrants to address shortage of truck drivers

The CEO of an American logistics firm on Wednesday suggested that more immigration to the U.S. could help alleviate the nationwide truck driver shortage.

"If you look across the demographic of truck driving, there's a very heavy slant to immigrants," C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Robert Biesterfeld said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Trucking is a great job for people that want to come to this country, start a business and work for themselves."

The American Trucking Associations estimates an industry high shortage of 80,000 truckers this year. That's up more than 30% since 2018, well before the Covid pandemic started.

"The ATA estimates that over the next decade, we need to hire another million truck drivers to meet the needs of the demand that's coming," Biesterfeld said on "Squawk on the Street."

The shortage figures are the difference between drivers currently in the market and the optimal number of drivers based on freight demand, the ATA explained in a press release.

Biesterfeld's comments about how immigration could help the trucking industry echoed those made by Domino's Pizza CEO Ritch Allison about two weeks ago. "It's a challenge. In the U.S. with minimal population growth organically, we need immigration in our industry to continue to have enough team members," Allison said on CNBC's "Mad Money."