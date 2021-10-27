GM can 'absolutely' catch Tesla in EV sales by 2025, says CEO Mary Barra

DETROIT – General Motors can "absolutely" catch Tesla in U.S. sales of electric vehicle by 2025, CEO and Chair Mary Barra told CNBC on Wednesday.

Barra said an influx of new products, including the soon-to-be-released GMC Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq as well as an upcoming Chevrolet crossover, will help the company beat Tesla. The vehicles are part of GM's plan to release at least 30 EVs by 2025.

"I am very comfortable because when people get into these vehicles, they are just wowed," Barra said during CNBC's "Squawk Box." "So we will be rolling them out and we're going to just keep working until we have number one market share in EVs."

Barra's comments come weeks after the automaker said it planned to be the leader in EV sales in the U.S., but the company did not release a timeframe to do so.