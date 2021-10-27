Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Robinhood, McDonald's, Microsoft & more

Check out the companies making headlines Wednesday before the bell:

Coca-Cola (KO) — Coca-Cola jumped 2.9% in the premarket following a profit and revenue beat for the beverage giant, which also raised its full-year forecast. Coca-Cola reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, 7 cents above a Refinitiv estimate. Results were helped by reopening of theaters and restaurants.

McDonald's (MCD) — McDonald's climbed 3.1% after reporting adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, 30 cents above estimates. Revenue and comparable restaurant sales exceeded analyst forecasts as well, helped by higher prices and new menu items.

Boeing (BA) — Boeing reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 60 cents per share, compared with an expected loss of 20 cents per share, while revenue fell short of forecasts as well. Boeing did report better than expected free cash flow, and the stock rose about 1% in premarket action.

General Motors (GM) — GM fell 1.2% in the premarket even after exceeding Wall Street forecasts on both the top and bottom lines. The automaker earned an adjusted $1.52 per share in the third quarter, well above the 96 cent consensus estimate. It also issued a strong full-year outlook.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) — The motorcycle maker reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the 70 cent consensus estimate, with revenue topping forecasts as well. Harley said it is working to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges, and its stock gained 2.5%.

Spotify (SPOT) — The music streaming service reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue beat analyst estimates as did user growth. The stock gained 2.5% in the premarket.

Microsoft (MSFT) — Microsoft beat estimates by 20 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share, with revenue above estimates as well. Microsoft benefitted from significant growth in its cloud computing business. The stock gained 1.5% in premarket action.

Alphabet (GOOGL) — Alphabet earned $27.99 per share for the third quarter, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $23.48 per share, with the Google parent's revenue topping Wall Street forecasts as well. The quarter saw the biggest growth for Google ad sales in 14 years, but the stock slid 0.5%.

Twitter (TWTR) — Twitter reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share, topping a Refinitiv forecast by 3 cents per share. Revenue came in line with estimates. User growth was just below consensus. However, Twitter did not see a significant impact from the change in Apple's privacy policies, in contrast to social media rivals Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP). Twitter shares added 1.7% in premarket action.

Robinhood (HOOD) — Robinhood tumbled 8.5% in premarket trading, after the trading platform operator posted a larger-than-expected loss and quarterly revenue that missed estimates. Robinhood's quarter was hurt by declining trading levels for cryptocurrencies, among other factors.

Visa (V) — Visa reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, 8 cents above expectations, with revenue also beating forecasts on increased online and travel spending. However, Visa fell 2.5% in the premarket after issuing a revenue outlook that some analysts considered conservative.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) — Enphase surged 15.5% in premarket trading, after the solar company beat top and bottom line estimates in its latest quarter with revenue rising to record levels.