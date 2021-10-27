A divergence between the two largest chipmakers, Nvidia and Taiwan Semi, could widen, traders say

It's a tale of two chipmakers in the semiconductor space.

Nvidia, the largest stock in the SMH semiconductor ETF, hit records Tuesday and rallied another 7% on hopes Facebook's investment in virtual reality and the metaverse will be beneficial. The shares are up nearly 90% this year.

Taiwan Semi, the second-largest SMH stock, has had a very different year. The shares are up just 5% and have fallen 20% from a February peak.

"Remember that Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor are two totally different business models," Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "Taiwan Semiconductor is a pure play on the fab. Nvidia is a fabless play on innovation. … This investment by Facebook will benefit Nvidia because Nvidia is the fastest chip out there."

Fab, or fabrication, refers to the semiconductor manufacturing process. Companies like Nvidia are "fabless" in that they design the end product but outsource the actual manufacturing to a plant.

Passive investing should also continue to benefit Nvidia, according to Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital.

"Passive flows really drive these momentum names, and if you look at it from an ETF basis, there's about $70 billion of Nvidia within ETFs and only about $1.5 billion of Taiwan Semiconductor," Baruch said during the same interview.

The technical setup also looks stronger for Nvidia given it's breaking out, said Baruch, and investors should be on the lookout for any weakness as an opportunity. He highlights $220 to $230 as an area of support that could be bought – Nvidia closed Tuesday at $247.