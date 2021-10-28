Japan stocks set to slip ahead of central bank monetary policy decision

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Thursday as investors await the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy announcement.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,720 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,700. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,098.24.

Japan's retail sales data for September is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. The Bank of Japan is also set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to hold steady on its monetary policy settings, according to Reuters.

Shares in Australia declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.36%.