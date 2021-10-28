Comcast is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell

- Comcast has seen record broadband subscriber growth in recent quarters.
- The streaming wars continue to heat up, and sign-ups for NBCUniversal's Peacock reached 54 million in July.
Comcast will report third-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday.
Here's what analysts are expecting:
- Earnings: $0.75 per share adjusted, according to Refinitiv
- Revenue: $29.87 billion, according to Refinitiv
- High-speed internet customers: 296,000 net additions, according to StreetAccount
Comcast added 354,000 new high-speed internet customers last quarter, a record gain for the second quarter. During the year-ago quarter, the company added 633,000 new customers.
Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh warned in September that the company expects lower broadband additions, a move that briefly sent the company's stock down. Analysts have adjusted their forecasts.
Sign-ups for NBCUniversal's Peacock is another metric analysts are watching. During the year-ago quarter the platform had roughly 22 million sign-ups and 54 million as of July. The streaming service offers both paid and free options to customers.
Analysts expect 17% year-over-year revenue growth, according to Refinitiv.
Executives will discuss the results and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.