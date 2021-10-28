Are high energy prices here to stay? Analysts weigh in on the global gas crisis

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Winter hasn't even arrived, but gas prices have already soared to record highs in Europe and Asia on supply concerns, while several energy suppliers in the U.K. have collapsed.

Natural gas supply is set to rise incrementally in the coming years, before jumping in 2025, analysts told CNBC.

But analysts are divided on whether demand will continue to outstrip supply in years to come.

The current gas crisis will likely repeat itself again, said Richard Gorry, managing director of JBC Energy Asia.

"This will be a crisis that is reoccurring over the next three or four years — simply because we don't have a lot of new natural gas supply coming into the market in that period," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" in mid-October.

"By 2025, the situation may change, but I think we definitely have a couple of years where we're going to be looking at high energy prices," he said.

But James Whistler, global head of energy derivatives at shipbroking firm Simpson Spence Young, said he doesn't expect prices to remain high beyond this winter.