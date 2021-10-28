JPMorgan and UBS explain why now is the time to buy auto stocks

A flag with the logo of the Mercedes-Benz brand, the Mercedes star, flies in front of a company showroom. On February 18, Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz AG present their annual figures for the past fiscal year.

Carmakers from Europe and Asia are expected to report weak earnings and issue profit warnings after the global microchip shortage forced the automotive industry to cut production targets. But analysts at major securities firms say now may be the time to buy some of these stocks.