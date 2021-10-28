SoftBank takes stake in Israel's most active venture capital firm

SoftBank has invested $25 million in an Israeli venture capital platform called OurCrowd in exchange for an undisclosed stake in the company.

The Japanese tech giant's investment, announced Wednesday, is being made through SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. Both companies have signed a "strategic partnership" as part of the deal.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Jerusalem, OurCrowd's platform aims to give institutions and accredited investors access to vetted venture capital investment opportunities that they might not otherwise be able to find.

"We're going to be exploring joint investment opportunities and helping each other source deals," OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved said on a media call Wednesday.

"We're going to be working on evaluating and understanding market trends and the frontier areas of technology, whether it's quantum computing or artificial intelligence," he added.

When CNBC highlighted that SoftBank's $25 million investment is relatively small compared to some of its other multibillion bets, Medved said: "SoftBank makes a lot of investments ... some of them smaller than $25 [million], some of them a lot larger than $25 [million]. But for us, we're really not counting the money. We're much more interested in focusing on the strategic importance."

OurCrowd says it has deployed over $1.8 billion into some 280 portfolio companies and 30 funds across five continents. It claims to have signed up 140,000 investors to its platform and it is Israel's most active venture investor, according to VC research firm Pitchbook. This means OurCrowd has made the most deals in Israeli-based start-ups year-to-date.