Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Starbucks & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant dropped more than 4% in extended trading on Thursday after a disappointing quarterly earnings report. Amazon posted an EPS of $6.12 for the third quarter, badly missing the $8.92 estimate per Refinitiv. The company also issued disappointing guidance for the critical holiday period.

Starbucks — The coffee chain saw its shares falling over 2% in after-hours trading after a quarterly revenue miss. Starbucks posted quarterly revenue of $8.1 billion in the third quarter, falling short of a Refinitiv expectation of $8.21 billion as Covid-19 resurgences in China weakened sales.

Apple — The tech giant's stock dropped more than 4% in extended trading after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter, which CEO Tim Cook attributed to larger-than-expected supply constraints. Its earnings per share matched Street's estimates.

United States Steel — Shares of the steel producer jumped more than 6% after the company announced a $300 million stock repurchase program. United States Steel also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share.

Gilead Sciences — The biotech stock fell about 2% in extended trading even after the company better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Gilead reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv. The strong demand for its Covid-19 antiviral treatment, Veklury, offset decreasing sales of its HIV drugs, the company said.