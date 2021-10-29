Japan stocks set to trade higher; investors monitor Apple supplier stocks following revenue miss

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive Friday start as Asia-Pacific investors monitor stocks of Apple suppliers after the tech giant's revenue miss.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 28,830 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,900, against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,820.09.

Australian stocks nudged higher as the S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.1%. Australia's retail sales data for September is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.