India rejects net zero emissions target as Modi heads to COP26 climate talks

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

India rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target this week, ahead of the U.N.'s global climate talks, where world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gathered.

Despite mounting international pressure, India's environment secretary R.P. Gupta announced that net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis, Reuters reported Wednesday.

"It is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net zero that is more important," Gupta reportedly said.

Net zero emissions refer to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions removed from the atmosphere, through natural means or by using the still nascent carbon capture technology.

After China and the United States, India is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and is still largely dependent on fossil fuels like coal and oil. India's energy demand is expected to rise sharply over the next decade as the economy continues on its growth trajectory.