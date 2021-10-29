Euro zone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high

A crowded bar in Paris' 6th Arrondissement as Parisians embrace the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions as cafes and restaurants across France re-open for the first time in over 6 months.

Euro zone inflation hit a new 13-year high in October, as the currency bloc battles surging energy costs.

Headline inflation on Friday came in at 4.1% for this month, according to preliminary data from Europe's statistics office Eurostat.

This was the highest level since July 2008, according to Reuters data, and was ahead of a consensus forecast of 3.7%. September's figure had come in at 3.4%.

The rise has been driven higher by surging energy prices, deepening concern among policymakers. The energy component to the inflation data was up 23% year-on-year, by far the biggest contributor.

Third-quarter data out Friday also showed that GDP for the bloc grew 2.2% compared to the previous period, its fastest pace in a year.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this article.