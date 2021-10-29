Ant Group-backed Paytm says it's 'more than well-capitalized' after raising its IPO size

Indian digital payments start-up Paytm says it has sufficient capital after raising the size of its initial public offering.

"We don't see any reason for us to raise more money, especially in primary capital, unless there is an extraordinary event," founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told CNBC on Friday. "We are well-capitalized, more than well-capitalized for the business plan that we have right now."

In papers submitted to India's market regulator on Thursday, Paytm said it will issue new shares worth 83 billion rupees while existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to 100 billion rupees. That would bring the total IPO size to 183 billion rupees ($2.44 billion).

The company had initially said it planned to raise 166 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) when it announced IPO plans in July. Paytm shareholders were set to sell up to 83 billion rupees of shares at that time.

The start-up is backed by a number of prominent investors like Japan's SoftBank, China's Ant Group and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.