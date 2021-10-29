Treasury Secretary Yellen says spending bills will be anti-inflationary, lowering important costs

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asserted Friday that the administration's infrastructure spending proposal will lower inflation by reducing several costs vital to households.

Speaking to CNBC from Rome where she is attending the G-20 conference of global leaders, Yellen renewed her push for White House spending plans that are unpopular with several factions of Congress and have yet to be approved.

"I don't think that these investments will drive up inflation at all," she told CNBC's Sara Eisen during a live "Worldwide Exchange" interview.

The spending plan has been pared back considerably during negotiations with Congress. At its core is an effort to improve the nation's infrastructure, over which the Biden administration has cast a wide umbrella of not only the traditional investments and roads and bridges but also across a wide swath of social programs like early childcare.

Additional spending has drawn fears of inflation at a time when prices are rising close to their fastest pace in 30 years, but Yellen said the package will not exacerbate the problems.

"It will boost the economy's potential to grow, the economy's supply potential, which tends to push inflation down, not up," she said. "For many American families experiencing inflation, seeing the prices of gas and other things that they buy rise, what this package will do is lower some of the most important costs, what they pay for health care, for child care. It's anti-inflationary in that sense as well."

