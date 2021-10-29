World spends $423 billion a year to subsidize fossil fuels, UN research says

The head of the United Nations Development Programme told CNBC that $423 billion of taxpayers' money is being spent on subsidizing fossil fuel use each year, and is preventing a transition toward cleaner energy.

Speaking around the launch of its new campaign, "Don't Choose Extinction," UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said he was "very worried" that we are in a "historical moment in time" with all the means to tackle climate change, but not taking the decisions necessary to make it happen.

The new UNDP campaign against fossil fuel subsidies sees a dinosaur, voiced by global stars in various languages including Jack Black, Eiza Gonzalez, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Aïssa Maïga, addressing the United Nations in New York, urging the world not to make choices that could lead them to follow dinosaurs into extinction.

"There is an element of humor and adventure in there, but really it is to carry a very vital message to a very broad audience," Steiner said.

"It is meant to interest young people, old people, people who think that they have nothing to do with this and yet they are part of that fossil fuel economy that is taking us to the brink of a point of no return also in terms of climate change," he added.

Steiner said that spending $423 billion a year on fossil fuel subsidies is not an effective use of taxpayers' money. He added that they are often justified to ensure energy is cheaper for poorer people.

"But actually, when you look at the statistics the interesting reality is that it is something that actually benefits, really, the wealthier parts of society because they are disproportionately larger users of energy," Steiner said.

"So, if you're interested in helping poorer people to have access to energy, to fuel, there are much more efficient ways of doing that and you don't need to distort an entire economy in terms of the way we currently make fossil fuels artificially cheaper to use," he said.

A recent U.N. report found that governments were on track to produce more than twice the levels of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be needed to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.