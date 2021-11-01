China's economy is showing signs of stagflation, economists warn

Workers labor in a factory of bathing suits in Jinjiang in southeast China's Fujian province Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

There are signs of stagflation in China, as prices continue to rise while the latest manufacturing data show production slowing, economists say.

China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October, shrinking for a second month, an official survey released on Sunday showed. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October came in at 49.2, falling below the 50 level which separates expansion from contraction.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the production index has dropped to the lowest level since it was published in 2005, excluding the 2008 global financial crisis and the Covid-19 outbreak in February last year.

In contrast, the output price index has risen to the highest level since it was published in 2016, Zhang said.

"These signals confirm that China's economy is likely already going through stagflation," he said in a note on Sunday.