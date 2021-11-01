Biden says 'we're still falling short' on climate, but U.S. working overtime to lead by example

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on stage during a meeting at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden called on world leaders to meet the moment at the COP26 climate summit, warning no country can escape what is to come if policymakers fail to seize this opportunity.

"Right now, we're still falling short. There's no more time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue amongst ourselves," Biden said on Monday. His comments came as he addressed assembled delegates in Glasgow, Scotland.

"This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes, the existential threat to human existence as we know it and every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases. So, let this be the moment when we answer history's call here in Glasgow. Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action," he added.

The U.K. is hosting U.N.-brokered climate talks from Sunday through to Nov. 12. The meeting is widely regarded as a make-or-break chance to prevent the worst of what the climate emergency could bring.

Biden said the U.S. was committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels.

This was designed "to demonstrate to the world the United States is not only back at the table, but hopefully leading by the power of our example," Biden said. "I know it hasn't been the case and that's why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words."

The COP26 summit, delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, comes six years after the landmark Paris Agreement was signed by nearly 200 countries to limit rising global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to "pursue efforts" to cap heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To have any chance of capping global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world needs to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions in the next 8 years and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Climate scientists have repeatedly stressed that the best weapon to tackle rising global temperatures is to cut greenhouse gas emissions — fast.