Gaming platform Roblox comes back online after three-day outage

Roblox restored its services Sunday following a major outage that lasted for three days.

Roblox, an online platform which lets users play and create games, began experiencing issues at around 7 p.m. ET on Thursday Oct. 28.

Early reports speculated the outage was related to a Halloween promotion event in partnership with food chain Chipotle. However, Roblox said it was "not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform."

The company said in an update to its status page last week that it had identified the root cause of the outage as an "internal system issue" and was working on a fix. As of Sunday evening, the platform was fully operational again.

"We are sorry for the length of time it took us to restore service," David Baszucki, Roblox's founder and CEO, said in a blog post Sunday.

"This was an especially difficult outage in that it involved a combination of several factors. A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load."

"This was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience," he added. "Rather the failure was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters."