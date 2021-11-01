Global Covid deaths hit 5 million as pandemic takes staggering toll

Two women walk next to graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021.
Bruno Kelly | Reuters
More than five million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.
There have been 5,000,425 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across the globe, according to JHU Monday.
In the U.S., 745,836 people have died due to Covid-19, making it the country with the highest number of recorded deaths.
This is a breaking news story, please check for further updates.