Global Covid deaths hit 5 million as pandemic takes staggering toll

Two women walk next to graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021.
More than five million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.

There have been 5,000,425 Covid-19 related deaths recorded across the globe, according to JHU Monday.

In the U.S., 745,836 people have died due to Covid-19, making it the country with the highest number of recorded deaths.

This is a breaking news story, please check for further updates.