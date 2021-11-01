Kids Covid vaccination program will be 'fully up and running' next week, White House says

The federal Covid-19 vaccine distribution program for children ages 5 to 11 will be 'fully up and running' next week if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves Pfizer and BioNTech's doses for that age group, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday.

The Biden administration has already begun transferring 15 million vaccine doses from Pfizer to facilitate immunizations of younger children at pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, hospitals and health centers, Zients said at a White House Covid briefing. Vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds could begin this week, Zients said. However, the CDC must first authorize the shots after the agency's advisory committee meets Tuesday to discuss Pfizer's vaccine data for young children.

"Starting the week of Nov. 8, the kids vaccination program will be fully up and running," Zients said. "Parents will be able to schedule appointments at convenient sites they know and trust to get their kids vaccinated."

The U.S. has acquired enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate all of the country's 28 million children ages 5 to 11 against the virus, Zients said. The administration is working with over 20,000 health providers to distribute the shots, Zients said, adding that the process will launch with 15 million shots before "millions of more doses" become available each week.