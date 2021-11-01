A Singapore start-up raked in almost $3 million in sales in 2 months — all through Facebook

In September 2020, the three co-founders of Singapore-based Mdada, a social commerce start-up, did their first Facebook livestream to sell products. A year on, they can boast 500,000 Singapore dollars ($371,087) in weekly revenue, and they hit total revenue of 3.9 million Singapore dollars ($2.89 million) in just August and September of this year.

The secret, according to one of its co-founders: "entertainment."

"You need to plan your show, because this is not just selling, this is info-tainment. Entertainment needs to be high, and that can be very challenging because sometimes even I myself run out of ideas," CEO and co-founder Pornsak Prajakwit told CNBC's "Inside E-Commerce."

Together with co-founders Michelle Chia and Addy Lee, CEO Pornsak launched the company's physical livestreaming hub in Singapore in August 2021, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. It boasts 11 livestreaming studios and its own warehouse in the same compound.

The most expensive product Mdada has sold through a livestream was a Rolex Daytona Green Dial worth $120,000. To date, Mdada has garnered more than 5 million livestream views, with more than 28,000 followers. The company has grown to almost 30 employees.

Mdada declined to specify earnings figures but told CNBC that it's profitable. The company's unaudited revenue for the financial year ended Sept. 30 came in at about $15 million Singapore dollars ($11.1 million).