Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 ekes out record close to start November

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the S&P 500 eked out a fresh record close Monday to kick off November.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 9 points. S&P 500 futures were near the flatline and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.

All three major U.S. stock indexes hit new intraday highs and closed at records during Monday's regular session.

The Dow rose 94.3 points, helped by gains in Boeing and Dow Inc. The S&P 500 rose nearly 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%. The small-cap Russell 2000 gained 2.7%, its best daily performance since August.

Eight out of 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the session higher, led by energy.

Investors are eyeing a number of potentially market-moving events this week. The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee meeting takes place this week. The October jobs report drops Friday. Third-quarter earnings season continues.

"The November FOMC meeting, October payrolls ... and a host of earnings updates sets up a catalyst heavy week of trading ahead," Goldman Sachs' Chris Hussey said in a note.

Investors await earnings reports Tuesday from companies including Under Armour, Pfizer and Lyft.

Better-than-expected corporate earnings results boosted the U.S. stock averages to finish October at record highs, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their best months since November 2020.

As of Monday evening according to FactSet, 55.8% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly financial results, with 82% beating earnings estimates.