Amazon wants us to stop talking to Alexa so much

Amazon wants us all to stop talking to its Alexa voice assistant so much and get on with living our lives.

Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Alexa, said "it may surprise you" that Amazon wants you to talk to Alexa less.

"We believe that the future of consumer technology is ambient intelligence, which uses AI to weave together devices and intelligent services," Taylor said at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon. "This isn't just more connected devices. It's about adding intelligence throughout the system to make the devices better."

The tech giants are all trying to improve their AI assistants so that they can anticipate what humans want and when they want it.

"It's there when you need it and recedes into the background when you don't," Taylor said in reference to a future version of Alexa. Indeed, he said this would be the "next big leap forward" for technology inside and outside the home.

"Ultimately this means that you'll reach for your phone a little bit less and you're talking to Alexa less," Taylor added. "It means you're spending more time looking up at the world and the people in it."