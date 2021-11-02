Japan stocks set for lower start; Australia central bank rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open on Tuesday following their Monday surge, with the Australian central bank set to announce its interest rate decision later in the day.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,505 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,560. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,647.08.

Australian stocks edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.3%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN.