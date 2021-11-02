Japan stocks set for lower start; Australia central bank rate decision ahead

- Futures pointed to a lower start for Japanese stocks.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
- Overnight on Wall Street, the the S&P 500 gained 0.18% to a record closing high of 4,613.67.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,505 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,560. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,647.08.
Australian stocks edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.3%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Wall Street record closing highs
Overnight on Wall Street, the the S&P 500 gained 0.18% to a record closing high of 4,613.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 94.28 points to 35,913.84, also finishing the trading day at a fresh record. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.63% to about 15,595.92, also a closing record.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.879 after declining recently from above 94.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.09 per dollar, stronger than levels around 114.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7522 following its climb yesterday from below $0.75.